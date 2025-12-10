Microsoft's USD 17.5 billion push signals India's leap into new AI era

New Delhi: Microsoft announced a landmark USD 17.5 billion investment in India over four years, marking its largest commitment in Asia, aimed at expanding the country's cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, workforce skilling and operational capabilities.



The announcement was made in a statement issued soon after Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India's AI roadmap and growth priorities.



The company said the new commitment supplements the earlier USD 3 billion investment announced this year, which is expected to be fully deployed by the end of 2026.