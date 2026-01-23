MHC permits Class X student to appear for public exams with French

The boy had studied up to Class VIII under the CBSE curriculum in a school in Vellore and later he was admitted to the state board in another school in Class IX.

The child speaks Hindi at home as his mother had to be in Kashmir due to the vocation of his grandfather. He had not learnt Tamil or Hindi as part I language in CBSE but studied French as the only language from Class VI.

The petition was filed after the authorities concerned rejected the request of the school to permit the boy to take the public exams with French as the second language and without Tamil or any of the Indian languages.

Stating that the 2017 and 2018 GOs relating to learning Tamil as a subject do not entitle the boy for exemption, the judge held that Section 5 of the Tamil Nadu Tamil Learning Act empowers the government to issue a special or general order exempting any class or category of students from the provisions of the Act either in part or whole.