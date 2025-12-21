Melodies of revolution

This poetic tribute to the services of the Indian Army, was composed as a symphonic work by Shruthi with an unusual ensemble comprising a 165-member choir, an 80-piece symphony orchestra — most of them from abroad — and two Carnatic soloists — Nirmala Rajasekar and Muruga Bhoopathy — who came together to tell this story on the life and legacy of Sarojini Naidu and the Indian freedom movement, through a 45-minute choral ‘Sarojini’ on commission from the Hertfordshire Chorus, UK.

This portion of the composition did not have any music in the background because “the Britishers have actively silenced so many Indians because we dared to speak out. I wanted the silence to say something. It’s like the music has paused to say these gut wrenching words,” adds the composer.

Performing it live thrice — at the premiere in October 2022 at St Albans Cathedral, at the University of Warwick, in the UK in March 2025, and then in October 2025 in Minnesota — musician Nirmala Rajasekar from Chennai, notes, “Gift of India was a gut wrenching feeling while performing. You feel so helpless, angry, powerless, and the whole auditorium was just silent because that was a hard moment for all of us, feeling all those emotions lived by the Indians.”