Mehli Mistry says Tata Education and Development Trust won’t bear legal costs in Tata Sons row



Mehli’s email does not say that TEDT funds are currently being used for the dispute or that any such expenditure has been proposed. His objection is based on his apprehension that TEDT could be called upon to bear such legal expenses.

The objection comes against the backdrop of the dispute between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Executive Chairman.

Chandrasekaran had informed the Tata Sons Board on August 12 that he would not offer himself for reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) subsequently said it respected his decision, and its trustees resolved to initiate the setting up of a Selection Committee under the Articles of Association to recommend a new Chairman.