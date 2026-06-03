Meghalaya CM holds review meeting on state's education performance

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with the Education Department to assess the state’s performance in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) and outlined a road map for accelerating education reforms across the state.

During the meeting, officials presented the various indicators that contribute to the PGI framework and highlighted the interventions being implemented to improve learning outcomes, strengthen school infrastructure, expand vocational education and enhance digital governance systems.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to improving educational outcomes and ensuring access to quality education for every child in the state.