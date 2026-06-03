Meghalaya CM holds review meeting on state's education performance

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with the Education Department to assess the state’s performance in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) and outlined a road map for accelerating education reforms across the state.
During the meeting, officials presented the various indicators that contribute to the PGI framework and highlighted the interventions being implemented to improve learning outcomes, strengthen school infrastructure, expand vocational education and enhance digital governance systems.
The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to improving educational outcomes and ensuring access to quality education for every child in the state.
Officials informed the meeting that Meghalaya has nearly 14,600 schools serving a population of around 30 lakh, reflecting the state’s extensive educational outreach, particularly in remote and rural areas.
The review focussed heavily on 'Learning Outcomes', which carries the highest weightage in the PGI framework.
The government is implementing multiple initiatives aimed at strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, improving classroom teaching standards and supporting students through targeted interventions.
The meeting also reviewed the phased upgradation of school infrastructure, including the establishment of science laboratories, ICT facilities, smart classrooms, libraries, kitchen gardens, rainwater harvesting systems, drinking water facilities and solar-powered infrastructure.
Emphasising district-level accountability, Sangma directed Deputy Commissioners and district administrations to work closely with the Education Department in a mission-mode approach to ensure timely implementation of educational initiatives and address existing gaps.
Officials also highlighted progress in vocational and skill-based education through the Community Skill Integrated Curriculum, under which students from primary to secondary levels are being introduced to practical and skill-oriented learning.
Student welfare initiatives, including strengthening of the Mid-Day Meal programme and installation of sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators in girls’ schools, were also reviewed during the meeting.
Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma directed the department to continuously monitor performance indicators and adopt targeted interventions wherever necessary. He assured full government support for schools to achieve measurable improvements.
The review further examined steps taken to strengthen digital governance and educational data systems, including improved data reporting, digital compliance, Aadhaar integration and institutional record management to ensure accurate representation of Meghalaya’s educational progress in national assessment frameworks.
A key highlight of the presentation was the progress made under the school rationalisation programme. Officials informed that out of 14,582 schools in Meghalaya, 3,198 schools have already been merged or consolidated to ensure better teacher deployment, improved resource allocation and enhanced delivery of educational services.
Addressing the meeting, Sangma said the government remains focussed on long-term reforms in education.
“We are aware where Meghalaya stands, and we are equally aware of the progress we are making. Education is a long-term investment, and the reforms we have undertaken over the last few years are laying the foundation for lasting change,” the Chief Minister said.
He added that while the government has ensured access to schools for children across the state, the next priority is to ensure quality learning outcomes in every institution.
An official at the meeting said that Meghalaya’s PGI score largely reflects “structural, administrative and data reporting challenges” and does not represent “the talent or potential of our children, which is second to none.”
The Chief Minister further stressed the need for a strategic, scientific and data-driven approach to educational reforms, while emphasising regular assessments, evidence-based interventions and stronger coordination between schools, districts and the state government.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.