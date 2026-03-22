Meet Sasikala, a teacher from Coimbatore who blends social science with street drama

COIMBATORE: Education is not just about learning from textbooks. It is also about developing social awareness, questioning injustice and shaping responsible citizens. At the Government Higher Secondary School in Kalveerampalayam in Coimbatore, one teacher has been doing exactly that by using street theatre as a tool to teach students about society.

T Sasikala, the 49-year-old teacher who has been working at the school for 17 years, has helped students learn about social issues through street dramas performed at the Kalai Thiruvizha organised by the School Education Department. Over the past four years, her students have consistently performed well in the state-level competition, winning first prize three times, including this year, and second prize once.

Though Sasikala teaches Social Science, she gradually took on the role of a theatre instructor to train students in street drama. Speaking to TNIE, she said her interest in drama began during her school days. While studying in Class 9 at Nehru Government-Aided School in Perambalur, she used to watch drama rehearsals and music performances held during annual day celebrations, though she never participated in them.

“The school also taught us the value of ‘Service to Mankind’, which inspired me to become a teacher,” she recalled. She later joined a teacher training institute in Karur, where she finally had the opportunity to perform literary drama on stage.

After starting her teaching career in 1999, Sasikala began sharing her interest in arts with students by preparing them in poetry, songs and dance for Republic Day, Independence Day and annual day celebrations. At the Kalveerampalayam school, she also served as the Junior Red Cross (JRC) counsellor, organising parade practice and taking students to competitions