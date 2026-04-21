Medical College students protest over poor hostel facilities

NEW DELHI: Students from Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMS) on Monday protested outside the director’s office, alleging denial of basic facilities in the girls’ hostel, including access to air conditioners, amid rising temperatures in the national Capital.

The protesting students said they were facing “extremely distressing and unsafe living conditions” that have been repeatedly ignored despite multiple complaints to the administration.

Highlighting their concerns, students said they were not demanding that the college provide air conditioners but were only seeking permission to install them at their own expense.