Meaningful living begins with education, says Odisha CM

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said education should be viewed as a foundational tool for building a meaningful life rather than merely a mechanism for securing employment.

Addressing an event to mark the platinum jubilee of PM Shri Kushaleshwar government high school in Keonjhar district, the chief minister said, “In today’s competitive world, academic learning must be complemented by skills, creativity, and innovation.” He urged students to lead a disciplined life, value time, avoid distractions, and remain goal-oriented.

Highlighting the role of schools in character building, Majhi said along with academic knowledge, schools play a crucial role in instilling life values and discipline.

“The foundation of a child’s character begins in school,” he remarked.

The chief minister said the Kushaleshwar high school, which started under modest circumstances in 1950, has become a prestigious educational institution and behind its progress is the sacrifice and dedication of many educationists, teachers and local residents.

Praising the education system of the school, inspired by the ideals of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Majhi said not only textual knowledge but also ethics, discipline and values are taught here. He added that many alumni have excelled at state and national levels, bringing pride to the school.

The chief minister further stated that as the school is included under the PM Shri Yojana, it will be upgraded with modern infrastructure, digital learning facilities, smart classrooms, and innovative teaching methods. Around 800 schools in Odisha have been selected under the scheme to be developed as model institutions. Efforts are also being made to establish Godavarish Mishra Adarsh Primary Schools in every panchayat, he said.

On the occasion, Majhi also announced projects for infrastructure development in the area. He said construction of the Sarai-Hatishila road at a cost of Rs 6.34 crore is underway, while Rs 3.7 crore will be spent on the development of the Baba Kushaleshwar temple area.

Among others, Ghasipura MLA Badri Narayan Patra, Telkoi MLA Fakir Mohan Nayak, Keonjhar collector Vishal Singh and school organising committee chairman Hadibandhu Patnaik were present.