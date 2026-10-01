‘Move forward, but stay rooted’: Mizoram Guv’s advice to students

Aizawl: Mizoram Governor VK Singh on Thursday urged the younger generation to embrace modern education and technology while preserving the state's rich cultural identity and traditions.
Addressing the 5th College Cultural Day of Pachhunga University College (PUC) here, Singh said cultural traditions bind communities together and can survive only when the younger generation understands, values and carries them forward.
Noting Mizo values such as 'Tlawmngaihna' (selfless service), kindness, courage, respect for elders and community solidarity, he urged students to contribute to peace and education in the state while protecting its cultural heritage and natural resources.
Citing India's rapid progress in technology and innovation, Singh said meaningful development requires moving forward without losing one's roots.
State Higher and Technical Education Minister Vanlalthlana said preserving cultural values was important for developing responsible individuals and creating a strong foundation for education.
He urged students not to limit cultural preservation to traditional attire but to practise Mizo values such as respect for elders and Tlawmngaihna in their daily lives.
Power Minister F Rodingliana stressed the need to preserve the distinct identity and traditions of the Mizo community, including the spirit of helping one another in difficult times.
He also encouraged young people to develop sound judgement, uphold worthy principles and work towards creating a better future for Mizoram.
The event was attended by Mizoram University Vice-Chancellor Dibakar Chandra Deka.
PUC is a constituent college of Mizoram University and is accredited A+ by NAAC. It was ranked 49th in the NIRF 2025 rankings.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.