Meals at just Rs 5: Delhi govt to roll out 100 Atal Canteens today

New Delhi: The Delhi government will launch 100 Atal Canteens across the national capital on Thursday, offering meals at just Rs 5, to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The initiative, which was a key promise in the BJP’s Delhi election manifesto, is aimed at ensuring access to affordable and nutritious food for residents across the city.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday announced the inauguration of the scheme, calling it a major step towards food security for the underprivileged. The canteens are designed to cater especially to daily wage workers, labourers and low-income families who struggle to afford regular meals.