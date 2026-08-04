Mayurbhanj's tribal students excel with 40 engineering admissions

Mayurbhanj: In a major boost to tribal education in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, around 40 students have secured admission to engineering colleges, including two who have made it to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), following focused efforts by the district administration to improve access to professional education.



The initiative is being carried out under the district administration's education programme 'Medhabhi Mayurbhanj', aimed at improving learning outcomes and literacy levels from primary education to higher secondary classes.



Under the programme, a special initiative called 'Achievers' was launched to prepare tribal students for competitive examinations for professional courses such as engineering and medicine.