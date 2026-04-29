Manipur Guv inaugurates school, lauds NGOs’ role in education

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday lauded the efforts of non-governmental organisations working to promote education, social development, and communal harmony in the state’s remote and border regions.

The Governor virtually inaugurated the newly constructed school building of Pou Shankar Kane Vidyalaya at Hougailong in the mountainous Tamenglong district.

The building has been constructed with financial support from the North Eastern Council under the Union Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.