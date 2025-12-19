Manipur Governor stresses compassion, ethics in medical education

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday emphasised that medical education should be firmly rooted in compassion, strong ethical values and a commitment to community service, underscoring the vital role of doctors in serving society beyond clinical practice.

Addressing the 18th Annual Foundation Day celebration of the government-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, the Governor said the occasion was both a moment of celebration and reflection.

He noted that over the past eighteen years, JNIMS has grown into a leading centre of medical education and tertiary healthcare in Manipur.