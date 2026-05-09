Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tagore, calls him symbol of unity

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI): Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary, describing him as an eternal guiding light and a messenger of unity for humanity.
In a post on X, Banerjee said Tagore's philosophy represented the "rebirth of the Bengali language, culture, and heritage".
"His profound philosophy of life serves as the eternal guiding light for our daily journey. He has taught us -- division is not the truth; unity is," she said.
The Trinamool Congress supremo said Tagore had risen above "the fervour of aggressive nationalism" and imparted to the world the message of unity for all.
Quoting from Tagore's works, Banerjee wrote, "O my heart, awaken slowly at this holy pilgrimage site, at the ocean-shore of this great soul of India."
She expressed hope that the eternal ideals of the poet, his far-reaching thought-currents, awakened consciousness and creative genius would "shine even more intensely in the minds of people across the globe".
(PTI)
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