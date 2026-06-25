Malkangiri headmaster issued notice for alleged lapse in duty

MALKANGIRI: The district administration has issued a show-cause notice to the in-charge headmaster of MV-88 government primary school in Kalimela block for alleged negligence of duty.

The notice was issued to in-charge headmaster Prashant Sardar on basis of an inspection conducted on June 22 by a team of officials led by the Malkangiri collector as part of efforts to monitor the quality of education and implementation of government guidelines in schools.

During inspection, the officials reportedly found deficiencies in maintenance of key records including the cash book and consumption register. Irregularities were also noticed in the school management committee register. Garbage and stacks of firewood were also found lying on the campus despite instructions to maintain cleanliness and ensure a safe environment for students.

Taking serious note of the lapses, the block education officer of Kalimela issued a show-cause notice to Sardar, directing him to submit a written explanation within three days.