India pushes ‘Make in India’ in defence cooperation with US

The pact is set to usher in a new era in an already strong defence partnership between the two countries as it marks a new chapter to further transform the partnership over the next 10 years. It is intended to provide a unified vision and policy direction to deepen defence cooperation.

He also noted that discussions were held on energy issues between the two countries.

EAM underlined the government's fundamental responsibility of addressing the needs of 1.4 billion people.

"Ensuring the accessibility and affordability of energy for them is our prime objective. Secretary and I therefore welcome the expansion in our energy trade in recent months. Diversified supplies are at the heart of energy security for India", he said.

"We devoted some time to nuclear energy cooperation as well. The passage of the Shanti Act has opened up new possibilities...We hope to realise the potential of cooperation in the nuclear domain. I also raised with the Secretary some regulatory issues that we have on the American side", Jaishankar added.

On the front of critical minerals, EAM noted that India and the United States have been cooperating bilaterally and on larger forums such as the QUAD and the US-led Pax Silica initiative.

He recalled the seminal global AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi earlier this year and how it highlighted the enormous potential in the India-US relationship.

"As India's semiconductors and AI capabilities advance, this cooperation will be more prominent in the days to come".

Amid a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, Jaishankar, in his remarks, mentioned that the talks slated later today will focus on the recent developments in the Gulf region, the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.

He reiterated India's position regarding the regional and global conflicts, noting dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward; support for safe and unimpeded maritime commerce; demand respect for international law; against weaponisation of market shares and resources and a belief in the value of trusted partnerships, resilient supply chains to derisk the global economy.

(ANI)