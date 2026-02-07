Majhi unveils economic plan for BCPPER, calls it laboratory for Odisha's growth

Bhubaneswar, Feb 7 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday unveiled an economic plan for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER) and said this initiative would be the state's laboratory for development and prosperity.

Launching BCPPER, the chief minister said that this region will be developed as a centre of economic growth of the state.

"The BCPPER will play an important role in the economic growth of the state as well as the country," Majhi said.

Describing the proposed region as a new star in the growth sky of India, the chief minister said that all the cities of this region have their own potentialities and uniqueness.