Majhi opens eco retreat at Puri-Konark marine drive, wants to hold cabinet meet in such facilities
Bhubaneswar: Setting a goal to emerge among the top five eco-cultural tourism hubs in Asia, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the state cabinet and council of ministers' meetings will be held at different eco-retreat centres in the coming days.
Majhi made the announcement after inaugurating the 7th eco-retreat, a tourist facility amidst natural surroundings, organised by the state tourism department near the Puri-Konark Marine Drive road.
He described the eco-retreats as the most attractive part of the state's eco-tourism promotion.
"I wish to hold state government's cabinet and council of minister's meetings at eco-retreats in various famous tourist destinations of Odisha in the coming days," he said, adding that the state's eco-retreats have become a model in the tourism sector in India and an inspiration for other states.
The CM said the eco-retreats in Satkoshia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Sonapur and Konark have significantly enhanced the importance of eco-tourism in the state.
"Eco-retreats are a model campaign for creating livelihoods for local people, spreading environmental awareness, and boosting the local economy. Similar initiatives should be implemented in other natural locations across the state," he said.