Pune Tribal student protest: Minister assures written action on demands



Congress leader Sunil Chandrakant Bhusara, who attended the meeting along with Uike, students and other colleagues, said the Chief Minister had accepted the demands and that written assurances would be provided soon.

"We attended the meeting along with our Tribal Minister Ashok Ji, students, and other colleagues. A positive discussion was held with everyone. Chief Minister accepted the demands. Written assurances from the government will also be provided. The process will be completed soon," he said.



Student leader Saurabh Bande said the first demand concerned recruitment against 12,500 posts allegedly taken by bogus candidates. He said the Chief Minister had assured that the government would collect complete data on these posts within three months and begin the recruitment process in the subsequent three months.

"The first demand was for recruitment against the 12,500 posts allegedly taken by bogus candidates. The CM has said that the government will collect the complete data on these posts within three months and start the recruitment process in the following three months," he said.

"Within the next three hours, we will receive the complete written details and timetable. Our brothers and sisters have been on hunger strike for 16 days. We are taking a step back for now. A major meeting is to be held after three months to discuss the remaining demands and their further process," Bande added.



Bande said the students would receive the written details and timetable within three hours and, as the hunger strike had entered its 16th day, they were taking a step back for now.