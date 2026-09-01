Maharashtra mother races barefoot in saree, wins prize money to support daughters’ education

For Ramabai Ranveer, every step of a marathon carried the hope of giving her daughters a better future.
The 47-year-old from Ambajogai in Maharashtra’s Beed district won the Amrit Daud marathon after running barefoot in a saree, earning Rs 3,000 as the first prize.
Ramabai works as a cook at an academy in Ambajogai. After her husband died in an accident in Mumbai, she took on the responsibility of raising their two daughters and supporting their education.
She enrolled her elder daughter at the academy and began working there as a cook to meet the family’s needs. While Ramabai works, her daughters continue their studies and prepare for competitive examinations.
When a local organisation announced the marathon with Rs 3,000 for the winner, Ramabai decided to participate. She ran barefoot over the cold, stony road, adjusting her saree as she competed with the other participants.
Her determination paid off as she crossed the finish line first, drawing applause from the spectators.
Ramabai said she was determined to win the prize and kept her daughters’ future in mind throughout the race. She plans to use the winnings to buy books for them.
Her daughter Pooja also participated in the marathon and finished second. She said she had encouraged her mother to join the race but was surprised when Ramabai emerged as the winner.
Pooja, who is preparing for police recruitment and hopes to become a police officer, said her mother had never given up despite the difficulties she faced while raising the two sisters. Her younger sister is preparing for banking examinations.
The family previously depended on agricultural work for income. Recognising Pooja’s commitment to her studies, the academy director also waived her fees.
Ramabai’s victory reflects her determination to turn even a small opportunity into support for her daughters’ ambitions.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.