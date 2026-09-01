Maharashtra mother races barefoot in saree, wins prize money to support daughters’ education

For Ramabai Ranveer, every step of a marathon carried the hope of giving her daughters a better future.

The 47-year-old from Ambajogai in Maharashtra’s Beed district won the Amrit Daud marathon after running barefoot in a saree, earning Rs 3,000 as the first prize.

Ramabai works as a cook at an academy in Ambajogai. After her husband died in an accident in Mumbai, she took on the responsibility of raising their two daughters and supporting their education.

She enrolled her elder daughter at the academy and began working there as a cook to meet the family’s needs. While Ramabai works, her daughters continue their studies and prepare for competitive examinations.