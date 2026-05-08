Maharashtra: Edu Minister lauds SSC students for 92.09% pass rate

According to the government release, the Konkan division recorded a pass percentage of 97.62, followed by Kolhapur at 96.47 per cent, Mumbai at 94.97 per cent, Pune at 94.24 per cent, Nashik at 90.53 per cent, Amravati at 90.50 per cent, Nagpur at 89.07 per cent, Latur at 88.42 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 88.41 per cent.