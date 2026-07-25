Maharashtra DSE Merit List 2026 to be released today; download link expected by late evening

Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will release the DSE Merit List 2026 provisional today, July 25. The date has officially been confirmed along with the CAP rounds. The official release time of allotment has not been confirmed yet. As per the recent CAP trends of B.Tech and Polytechnic admissions, the merit list announcement is expected by late evening. Recently, the MHT CET merit list 2026 was also released late evening.

The merit list that will be released today is provisional, and the applicants can raise objections (if any). The window to raise objections will begin on July 26, and the last date is July 28. The final merit list will be released on July 30.

Steps to download Maharashtra DSE merit list 2026

Here are the important instructions to download the merit list -

The merit list will be published at dse2026.mahacet.org.in

Check the 'Important Links' section available on the homepage

Click on the 'provisional merit list' link

Enter the application ID and date of birth details

Your merit rank status will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check all the personal, academic, and category details

The link to file grievances will be visible on July 26, and you can make corrections in the details (if required). However, candidates who complete certificate verification through physical scrutiny mode must visit the Facilitation Centre (FC) to submit the grievances. For those students who opted for E-Scrutiny mode can raise objections through the official website only.

For the latest Maharashtra DSE news and updates, stay tuned to EdexLive.