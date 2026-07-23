MHT CET 2026 CAP provisional merit list released, final list on July 27

State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra released the CAP provisional merit list for B.Tech admission 2026. The merit list was released at the late night of July 22. The window to file grievances on the merit list is now open, and the last date to submit objections is July 25. Those who featured on merit list must check their deatils throughly and file grievances (if any).

Direct Link to Check Provisional Merit List

CET Cell will release the final merit list on July 27 after which the CAP rounds shall commence. Only those students featuring in the final merit list are allowed to fill CAP option form.

Steps to file grievances on MHT CET CAP Provisional Merit List 2026

Only those students who completed their certificate verification through E-Scrutiny mode are eligible to file grievances online. On the other hand, those who completed the document verification at the SC (Service Centres) must attend the SC physically with all the required documents to raise the grievances.

E-Scrutiny mode grievances filing process

Keep your application ID and date of birth details ready to file the grievances

Once you login, you will see all the details entered while filling the CAP form

You can find file grievances/ submit objections on the candidate login

Select the grievance type and enter the correct details

A supporting document for your grievance has to be submitted

For example, if your are filing grievance to change the category, you must upload the relevant caste or category certificate

The list of vacant seats for CAP Round 1 counselling will be released on July 27 followed by option form on July 28 and seat allotment result on August 2.

You can keep visiting Edexlive for the latest MHT CET news and updates.