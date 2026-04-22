Maharashtra cabinet clears Compressed Biogas policy, approves UGC pay for model colleges

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the state's Compressed Biogas (CBG) Policy, 2026, aimed at scientific waste management and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the policy, a coordination committee will be set up in every district for executing biogas projects through public-private partnership on a hybrid annuity model.

An outlay of Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for CBG projects in the current financial year, an official release said.

In another decision taken at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the cabinet approved the allotment of 42.55 hectares of land to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for an IT park at Nagewadi in Satara district.