MAH LLB CAP 3-Year round 1 result 2026 today: Seat acceptance dates, process

The MH CET 3-year LLB round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM on the official website www.llb3cap26.mahacet.org. Candidates who submitted their college preferences after the MH CET law final merit list 2026 via the option form will be considered for the first round of seat allotment. The MH CET 3-year LLB seat allotment result will be determined by candidates' merit rank, category, college preferences, and seat availability in the participating law colleges.

MAH CAP LLB 3-year round 1 Dates 2026

Allocation of Round-I - August 19, 2026 5 pm

Candidates report to allocated college and Seek Admission for Round I - August 20 to 22, 2026

Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Porta - August 23, 2026

Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round - August 5 to September 5, 2026

MH CET 3-year LLB seat allotment process 2026

After the MH CET 3-year LLB seat allotment result, candidates have to decide whether they want to accept the allotted seat or continue participating in the counselling process in the hope of getting a higher-preference college.

The counselling process provides candidates with two options: Freeze and Betterment.

Option 1: Freeze

Candidates who are satisfied with the college allotted to them can select the Freeze option.

By selecting Freeze:

The candidate confirms acceptance of the allotted college/seat

The candidate exits the subsequent CAP counselling rounds

For Round 1, the candidate has to pay a ₹1,000 seat acceptance fee

The candidate must then report to the allotted college within the prescribed schedule

The candidate must carry the original physical documents for verification and completion of the admission process

Option 2: Betterment

Candidates who are not completely satisfied with their allotted college can choose Betterment.

This option enables them to:

Retain their current allotted seat as a backup

Participate in the subsequent CAP round(s) in the hope of getting a college that was placed higher in their preference list

Pay the ₹1,000 seat acceptance fee even while opting for betterment

If a higher-preference college is allotted in a subsequent round, the Round 1 allotment is automatically cancelled

If no better/higher-preference seat is allotted, the candidate's initial seat reservation remains valid

Steps after MH CET 3-Year LLB seat allotment — Freeze candidates

Candidates who select Freeze must proceed with completing their admission at the allotted college. This involves three major steps.

Step 1: Report to the allotted college

The candidate has to visit the allotted college physically within the prescribed admission schedule.

They should carry their original documents/certificates.

The college will verify these original documents against the documents that the candidate had uploaded during the MH CET LLB CAP registration process.

Step 2: Pay the college admission fees

After the college completes document verification, the candidate has to:

Pay the applicable college admission fee

Complete the remaining admission formalities prescribed by the institution

Step 3: Admission confirmation

Once all admission requirements have been completed: