‘Macrohard is coming’: Elon Musk begins hiring for new AI venture

Elon Musk is taking on Microsoft, and this time with AI. The billionaire entrepreneur has launched a new software company, Macrohard, aiming to build AI-powered tools run by intelligent agents, and he’s now recruiting talent to make it happen.

Unlike car or rocket companies, which require massive factories, Musk believes a software company can be largely built using AI. His vision is to create software managed by intelligent AI agents working together.

On X (formerly Twitter), xAI cofounder Yuhuai Wu shared that the team is focused on developing “computer control agents,” which will power Macrohard as well as Grok 5, the upcoming version of Musk’s chatbot. Wu added that the team hopes to achieve significant progress by the end of this year.