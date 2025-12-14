M3M Foundation Extends Infrastructure Support to Four Schools Along LoC in Poonch

M3M Foundation has extended comprehensive school infrastructure support to four government schools located along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, reinforcing its focus on improving access to quality education in high-risk border regions.
The initiative targets remote and vulnerable villages where difficult terrain and prolonged conflict have limited children’s access to safe and well-equipped learning environments.
By upgrading critical infrastructure, the intervention seeks to address long-standing gaps and create more dignified and secure spaces for education.
The handover ceremony was held during the Mendhar Festival and was attended by Major General Kaushik Mukherjee, Sena Medal, Indian Army, highlighting collaboration between M3M Foundation and the Indian Army in advancing community development and child welfare in border areas.
The event witnessed participation from over 2,000 students, teachers, community members, government representatives, NGO partners and Army officials.
As part of the support, the Foundation provided improved classroom infrastructure, digital learning tools, basic utilities and co-curricular resources.
These enhancements are expected to improve student attendance, strengthen teaching outcomes, increase digital readiness and boost morale among both students and teachers.
For families in frontline areas, upgraded school facilities also represent greater stability and a safer learning environment.
Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, said that children in border communities face exceptional challenges but continue to hold strong aspirations.
She said strengthening schools along the LoC reflects the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to safe and dignified education for all children.
The initiative aligns with M3M Foundation’s broader mission of promoting inclusive and quality education, in line with national development priorities and global commitments such as Sustainable Development Goal 4.
By strengthening schools in the LoC region, the Foundation continues its efforts to reach underserved communities facing significant barriers to educational access.