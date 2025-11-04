LPU students win best design award at IN-SPACe Model Rocketry & CANSAT India Student Competition 2025

Student innovators from Lovely Professional University (LPU) have clinched the Best Design Award at the prestigious IN-SPACe Model Rocketry and CANSAT India Student Competition 2024–25, organized by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Astronautical Society of India.
The four-day national event brought together over 67 student teams from across India, making it one of the country’s most prominent platforms for aspiring space scientists and engineers.
Team Pinaka, comprising Priyansh Kumar Patel, Nandish Panchal, Toyib Untoo, Vinay Bharadwaj, Chetan Yasaswy, Zyan, Toushif Raza, and Shalu Yadav, impressed the jury with their rocket’s exceptional engineering precision, superior aerodynamic efficiency, and innovative payload integration. The team was mentored by Mandeep Singh and Ruhul Amin Choudhury.
The event was attended by eminent personalities including Dr. Pawan Goenka (Chairman, IN-SPACe), Shashank Mani (Member of Parliament, Deoria), Shri A.K. Anil Kumar (Director, ISTRAC), and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who commended the students for their creativity, teamwork, and contribution to India’s space vision.
The achievement further reinforces LPU’s reputation as a leader in innovation, research, and experiential learning, offering students avenues to participate in global competitions and collaborate on scientific projects that strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem through curiosity, creativity, and collaboration.