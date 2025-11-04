LPU students win best design award at IN-SPACe Model Rocketry & CANSAT India Student Competition 2025

Student innovators from Lovely Professional University (LPU) have clinched the Best Design Award at the prestigious IN-SPACe Model Rocketry and CANSAT India Student Competition 2024–25, organized by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Astronautical Society of India.

The four-day national event brought together over 67 student teams from across India, making it one of the country’s most prominent platforms for aspiring space scientists and engineers.