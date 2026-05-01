Amit Shah hails enduring relevance of Buddha’s teachings on Buddha Purnima

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted citizens on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, saying the life and teachings of Gautam Buddha continue to inspire humanity to walk the path of truth, non-violence and compassion.
Buddha Purnima commemorates the birth, enlightenment and 'Mahaparinirvana' (Buddha's passing into nirvana) of Lord Buddha.
"Heartfelt greetings of Buddha Purnima to all fellow citizens of the country," Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.
"The life of Lord Buddha inspires us to continuously strive for the welfare of humanity while treading the path of truth, non-violence and compassion. His invaluable wisdom will continue to illuminate human civilisation for ages to come," the minister said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.