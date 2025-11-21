LKG, UKG classes to be started in 5,000 anganwadis across Karnataka

“In the last two and half years after I became minister, Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for anganwadis. A revolutionary step of starting LKG and UKG will be initiated in 5000 anganwadis across the state from November 28, 2025,” she said.

However, it is difficult to include LKG and UKG classes in anganwadis due to lack of space and proper classrooms.

As per data from the government, there are 70,000 anganwadis across the state, of which 50,000 anganwadis are functioning in their own buildings and 20,000 are functioning in government offices adjacent to their buildings, like Bangalore One office, panchayat offices, community halls and rented spaces. She said that ‘Akka Pade’ and Women’s Force, including Home Guards, NCC cadets and women police, will be launched in all districts.

Hebbalkar said, “This is done to ensure the safety of women and children, and to address the issue of child marriage and teen pregnancies. People involved in arranging marriages of children below the age of 18 will be punished as per law. A reward of Rs 25,000 will be given to village panchayats for making villages free of child marriage. The Akka Pade will be at the forefront in dealing with this issue.”