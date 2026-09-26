Karthi urges students to stay true to themselves amid social media pressure



Addressing the gathering, Karthi said he was delighted by the enthusiastic welcome from the students.



Although he was born and brought up in Chennai, he said that whenever he was asked where he was from, he would say Coimbatore. He also recalled that he had begun every summer vacation in Coimbatore.

"It's my parents' hometown. During the summer holidays, we'd come to the Blue Mountains, get down at Tiruppur, and head straight to Goundamala. So, we used to spend every summer here," he said.

Karthi said that after entering the film industry, he realised the love and position given to him by his fans and had consequently been working with the intention of making every film better.

"So, I really, really love this place. I grew up here, lived here, and I never even imagined I'd end up in movies. After finishing my engineering, I thought it would be enough to just get a job in films. I came in wanting to learn about cinema. But the position you've given me is huge. It's a place I never even dreamed of," he said.



He also recalled playing a cop in 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru' and said, "I am forever grateful for that. I promise to always stay true to it. You are the ones who nurtured and helped me do this job you gave me so well. So, I have to do every character well. When it comes to bringing it to the screen as truthfully as possible, I wanted to do research for every movie. So, I'll keep wearing a lungi around the village; I won't wear pants or a shirt, and I won't listen to English songs. I'll prepare a lot to become one of the locals."

"I wanted to act as a daily wage worker, even if it's for just one in a thousand. I don't know what to do for that... I got special permission, put on a lungi like the labourers, took a token, and went inside the harbour because not everyone can go inside the harbour; you need to get special permission. I said I was a laborer, took the coin, and one of the masters took me along. So, I spent a full day watching what all these coolies do.