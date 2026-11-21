Kolkata: Leftist student organisations on Saturday took out a rally in north Kolkata to protest the alleged attack on their bookstall at College Street here three days ago.
The rally, organised by the SFI, AISA and AIDSO, among others, started from Hedua and culminated at College Street, the city's book hub.
An SFI leader said the march was aimed at upholding the right to read books freely.
Many participants carried books, while banners and posters called for the protection of education and culture in West Bengal.
Former CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya was among the senior leaders who joined the march in solidarity. The rally covered a little over 2 km.
SFI and ABVP members clashed intermittently throughout Wednesday over setting up of bookstalls promoting contrasting ideological literature, prompting heavy police deployment at the busy academic hub.
SFI members alleged that firecrackers were burst and eggs and stones thrown near their bookstall beside the Calcutta University main campus by ABVP supporters.
The ABVP members, however, claimed that SFI supporters threw stones at them.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.