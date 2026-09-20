Lawmakers raise education concerns in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan

Gilgit: Lawmakers in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have raised concerns over gaps in healthcare and education facilities, particularly in remote and developing areas, and called for government intervention to address the issues.

During proceedings of the PoGB Assembly, members highlighted growing pressure on healthcare infrastructure in the Skardu region, citing an increasing population as well as the rising influx of tourists.

Member of the PoGB Assembly Kazim Maisam said the Regional Headquarters Hospital (RHQ) in Skardu is facing the burden of serving people from across the Baltistan region along with tourists visiting the area during the season.

He pointed to a shortage of medical facilities at the hospital and said that although construction of a Burn Centre had been completed, adequate human resources and other necessary facilities were still unavailable.