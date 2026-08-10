Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah over July 20 student protest

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the July 20 students' protest, alleging that "lathis and pellets rained down on children" in the national capital.



In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "'I have no way out left now' - This is what a student said to me yesterday in Prayagraj. Years of preparation, sold the family land, parents' debts, and still nothing to show for it."

"This defeat is not his. This is the defeat of that system which refused to reward his hard work," he said.



Targeting Shah and PM Modi, he said, "Thirteen days have passed - not a word has come from Home Minister Amit Shah's mouth. Instead of apologising, Modi ji is doling out pardons. Amit Shah ji, don't think for a moment that we will stop demanding accountability. Lathis and pellets rained down on children on the streets of the capital - and you didn't say a word."