Language barriers slow police probes as cases involving non-Keralites rise in the state

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With cases involving non-Keralites on the rise, language barriers are increasingly slowing down police investigations across the state. Officers say they often find it difficult to question people who do not speak Malayalam.

Police stations do not have trained translators, as no such post has been created for the department. As a result, officers depend on ad hoc help to record statements. At times Hindi or English-speaking officers are brought in from other units. This works only when the person being questioned speaks those languages.

Police sources said the lack of translators affects accuracy and creates delays at crucial stages of investigation. Even simple details like a person’s name or place of residence are sometimes erroneously recorded. This forces officers to redo statements and re-verify facts.