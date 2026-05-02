First master plan for Ladakh in works as MoU is signed

Leh: In a step towards planned and sustainable development, the Union Territory of Ladakh has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the School of Planning and Architecture to prepare its first-ever comprehensive master plan, Lt Governor V K Saxena said.
In a conversation with PTI, Saxena said, "The move is aimed at addressing the absence of formal construction guidelines in Ladakh, which has led to unregulated and scattered development over the years, adversely impacting the region's fragile ecology and putting increasing pressure on civic infrastructure."
According to the MoU, SPA will prepare a detailed master plan covering all existing and proposed districts of the Union territory, including their respective headquarters. The plan is expected to provide a scientific and structured framework for Ladakh's future growth.
"The master plan will undertake a comprehensive assessment of demographic trends, economic activities, environmental conditions and transport networks at both regional and urban levels. It will also include detailed provisions related to signage systems, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and preservation of Ladakh's unique heritage and architectural character," a senior official told PTI.
The exercise will also define a long-term vision for the Union territory by outlining clear goals and strategic policies for both regional and urban development. In addition, it will recommend an institutional framework along with a robust implementation mechanism to ensure that the plan is executed effectively on the ground.
The master plan will integrate modern tools and technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and geographic information systems (GIS) to monitor climate change, assess vulnerabilities and analyse their potential impact on Ladakh's sensitive ecology.
Officials said the initiative marks the first structured planning framework for Ladakh since it became a Union territory in 2019, and is expected to bring a major shift towards scientific, data-driven and environmentally conscious development.
Saxena, who assumed charge as Lt Governor on March 13, has placed strong emphasis on planned development. Within days of taking office, he visited Leh city on March 16 and directed officials to initiate the preparation of a comprehensive master plan to address unregulated urban expansion and infrastructure challenges.
"We have signed an MoU with SPA, Delhi, for making a master plan for Ladakh. All aspects, including promotion of tourism while maintaining the local architecture, a robust transport system, and regulated construction, will be included," Saxena said.
He further said the master plan will focus on climate-resilient development, enhancement of green cover and strengthening infrastructure in a manner that is compatible with Ladakh's unique geographical and environmental conditions.
Officials said the first draft of the master plan is expected to be ready within three months, following which it will be reviewed and refined before final implementation.
Since taking over, Saxena has been actively engaging with officials, local bodies and stakeholders to streamline development priorities in the region. The administration has also been working on multiple initiatives aimed at balancing economic growth with ecological preservation.
The administration is focusing on promoting sustainable tourism, improving water management and enhancing green cover in Ladakh. These efforts are being aligned with the broader vision of ensuring that development in the region remains environmentally sustainable and benefits local communities.
Officials said the master plan will serve as a comprehensive roadmap for Ladakh's future, guiding infrastructure development, improving urban planning and ensuring better quality of life for residents while preserving the region's distinct cultural and ecological identity.
They added that once implemented, the plan will not only regulate construction and infrastructure expansion but also help in creating new economic opportunities, boosting tourism and strengthening Ladakh's position as a model for sustainable development in high-altitude regions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.