L-G notifies 75 CM SHRI schools as ‘specified category’ institutions

The writ petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, argued that mandatory entrance tests violate Article 21-A, which guarantees the right to free and compulsory education, as well as Section 13 of the RTE Act, which prohibits the use of any “screening procedure” in admissions. The petitioner, Janmesh Sagar, a Class VI student at Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, had applied for admission to a CM SHRI school for the 2025-26 academic year.