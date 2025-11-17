KV Recruitment 2025: Applications open for 9,126 teaching and non-teaching posts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have opened applications for 9,126 teaching and non-teaching vacancies for 2025.

Of the total posts, 7,444 are for teaching roles, including PRTs, TGTs, PGTs, Principals, Vice-Principals, and Librarians, while 1,712 positions fall under the non-teaching category.

These include Junior and Senior Secretariat Assistants, Assistant Section Officers, administrative and finance staff, engineers, translators, and stenographers.

The online application process began on November 14, and candidates can submit their forms until December 4 on kvsangathan.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.