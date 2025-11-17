KV Recruitment 2025: Applications open for 9,126 teaching and non-teaching posts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have opened applications for 9,126 teaching and non-teaching vacancies for 2025.
Of the total posts, 7,444 are for teaching roles, including PRTs, TGTs, PGTs, Principals, Vice-Principals, and Librarians, while 1,712 positions fall under the non-teaching category.
These include Junior and Senior Secretariat Assistants, Assistant Section Officers, administrative and finance staff, engineers, translators, and stenographers.
The online application process began on November 14, and candidates can submit their forms until December 4 on kvsangathan.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.
As per the recruitment schedule, the written examinations are proposed to be conducted between January and February 2026 in computer-based mode. Admit cards are expected to be released in December 2025, with further announcements to be made on the official portals.
For teaching posts, KVS has notified 1,934 vacancies for PGTs across subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, History, and Geography. A total of 3,619 positions have been announced for TGTs in subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies. Additionally, 1,966 vacancies are available for Primary Teachers, including general PRTs and PRT (Music).
In the non-teaching segment, 1,712 posts have been listed for roles such as Junior Secretariat Assistant, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Junior Translator, and Stenographer (Grade I and II). Eligible candidates with the required qualifications and experience can apply online.
The age criteria vary by post: Principals must be between 35 and 50 years, Vice-Principals between 35 and 45 years, PGTs up to 40 years, TGTs up to 35 years, and PRTs up to 30 years. The limits for Librarians, ASOs, Finance Officers, and Assistant Engineers are up to 35 years, while the upper age limit is 27 years for Junior Secretariat Assistants and 30 years for Senior Secretariat Assistants. Age relaxation will apply for reserved categories as per government rules.
Educational requirements also differ by role. Principals must hold a postgraduate degree, B.Ed, and eight years of experience, while Vice-Principals need a master’s degree with 50 percent marks and a B.Ed.
PGTs require a master’s degree or integrated PG with B.Ed and 50 percent marks.
TGTs must have a relevant graduation degree with B.Ed, and PRTs need Senior Secondary qualifications with D.El.Ed, B.El.Ed, D.Ed (Special Education), or Graduation with B.Ed. Other roles require qualifications in library science, civil engineering, finance, administration, or clerical skills as applicable.
To apply, candidates must visit ctet.nic.in or kvsangathan.nic.in, complete the registration, fill in the application form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit their forms online.
A printed copy of the application should be retained for future reference.