KSRTC opens online applications for student bus passes from May 29

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced that students can apply online for concessional bus passes for the 2026-27 academic year from May 29 through the Seva Sindhu portal. According to the corporation, the student bus pass distribution process has been fully computerised as directed by the government.

Students of primary schools, high schools, PU colleges, diploma, ITI, professional courses and PhD programmes can apply online through the Seva Sindhu portal free of cost. The applications can also be submitted at Karnataka-One, Grama-One and Bangalore-One centres by paying a service charge of Rs 30.