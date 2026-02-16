Kotak Education Foundation, BharatGen ink MOU to advance AI learning
Mumbai, 16th February, 2026: Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BharatGen Technology Foundation to strengthen and expand the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the education sector in India. This strategic collaboration aims to build and deploy indigenous, multilingual AI solutions that enhance learning outcomes and increase access to quality education across India.
Through this collaboration, KEF and BharatGen will establish a strategic framework to:
Expand access to AI-driven solutions in education
Build indigenous AI models aligned with KEF's education programmes
Enable KEF-led outreach and implementation to scale AI solutions across classrooms
The scope of the partnership includes:
AI-Enabled Assessment & Feedback Systems to support continuous and adaptive learning
Multilingual Content Delivery & Vernacular Support to make learning more inclusive and accessible
Hyper-Personalized Learning & Teacher Support Tools to enhance classroom effectiveness
Data-Driven Insights to strengthen decision-making and improve learning outcomes
Ganesh Raja, CEO, Kotak Education Foundation, said, "This partnership marks a significant step toward building a scalable, India-focused AI ecosystem in education, one that empowers teachers, enhances student learning, and drives systemic improvement across the education landscape. By combining technological innovation with strong on-ground implementation, we aim to ensure that AI solutions are accessible, inclusive, and truly impactful for educators and students across diverse geographies."
Rishi Bal, CEO of BharatGen, said, "At BharatGen, we're building sovereign foundational models and AI solutions to strengthen India's ability to solve education challenges at scale. BharatGen's work is rooted in our languages, our classrooms, and our local context"
(PTI)