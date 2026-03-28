Koraput coffee model brews lessons in livelihood and community education

KORAPUT: In the hills of Koraput district, coffee is transforming lives. It is fast becoming a means to sustain livelihoods, empower communities and bring a remote region into economic mainstream.

Known for its 100 per cent Arabica, shade-grown and organic beans, Koraput Coffee is steadily moving beyond a niche product to become a symbol of economic empowerment for tribal communities in Odisha’s Eastern Ghats.

Coffee was first introduced in the region in the 1930s as an experiment but it was the district’s favourable agro-climatic conditions that allowed it to take root and flourish over time. By 2018, plantation was expanded to 2,000 hectares.