Netanyahu outlines key stops in PM Modi’s high-profile Israel visit

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined the travel plans and engagements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Israel, set to take place from Wednesday, while describing it as a "historic" moment that reflects the deepening ties between the two nations.



Speaking at the start of the weekly government meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said the visit would showcase the "special relationship" forged in recent years between Israel and India, as well as his personal rapport with Prime Minister Modi.



"This week, expression will be given to the special relationship that has been forged over recent years between Israel and the global power that is India, and between myself and its leader, Prime Minister Modi. We are personal friends; we speak frequently on the phone and visit one another," Netanyahu said.