KN Panikkar, a historian remembered for major contributions to research, academic institutions

KOCHI: Professor K. N. Panikkar made a lasting impact in both the teaching of history and historical research, and he will be remembered for his significant contributions to building and strengthening academic institutions. Over the years, he played a key role in shaping several institutions through his leadership and guidance.

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and the Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR) are among the institutions that developed strongly under his direction. Apart from this, he also headed Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady as Vice Chancellor, where he worked on revamping the institution.