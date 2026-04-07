KIIT-KISS partner Swiss university to introduce mindfulness-based education and global exchange programmes

KIIT and KISS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharishi European Research University, Switzerland, to introduce consciousness-based education aimed at improving student well-being and learning outcomes.
The agreement will integrate practices such as Transcendental Meditation and mindfulness-based learning into the academic environment, with a focus on enhancing cognitive abilities, emotional stability, and overall student development.
As part of the collaboration, the institutions will work jointly on curriculum development, faculty training, and research initiatives. The partnership also includes international student and faculty exchange programmes, along with scholarship opportunities for KIIT and KISS students at Maharishi-affiliated universities worldwide. It further outlines plans for conferences, workshops, and collaborative research, alongside efforts to explore institutional grants, CSR support, and infrastructure development.
Speaking on the development, KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta said, “This initiative will focus on the overall well-being of our students, including their mental health, emotional balance, creativity, and inner strength. Along with academics, we have always believed that the mind and character of a child must grow with care and discipline.”
He added that the collaboration would strengthen student development through research, exchange, and scholarship opportunities, helping them become “more confident, calm, and responsible in life.”