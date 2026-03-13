Kidney care campaign launched at Manipal hospital, Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, launched an innovative public awareness campaign ‘K&D Performance Review’ to mark World Kidney Day, highlighting the importance of kidney health and encouraging early screening.

The initiative aims to shift the focus from treatment to prevention by helping people better understand how well their kidneys are functioning and why regular screening matters.

The hospital also introduced two mascots, Kid and Ney, who will stroll around high-footfall areas in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for a week to spread awareness about kidney health. The mascots will carry a QR Code that people can scan to answer few questions and learn about why their kidneys might be due for a review.

The hospital is also introducing tailor-made kidney screening packages to provide people with comprehensive report of kidney health.

The initiative is being led by a multidisciplinary team of specialists including senior consultants urology Dr Manas Ranjan Pradhan and Dr Subodh Das along with senior consultants nephrology Dr Saiprasad Sahoo and Dr Sukanto Kishore Das.