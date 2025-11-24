'Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 will help shape global champions'

Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar finished No. 2 and 3. Eight Games records were created and all in athletics.

LPU, which will field the biggest contingent of 267 athletes, are keen to finish among the top three again. "We always prepare well for KIUG and we are hopeful that we can maintain our consistency. The weather conditions are good and athlete will enjoy the conditions," said a University official.

Jain University, with their array of swimmers, are expected to scoop their main medals from the pool. "Jain is surely encouraging a lot of sports and especially swimming. We should be doing well," said Nataraj.