Keralam teenager develops AI-based system for smarter dam management

Thrissur: A 17-year-old boy from Thrissur, who witnessed the devastating 2018 floods, has developed an AI-powered prototype aimed at making dam management more efficient and reducing flood risks.
Novain Shibu's AcoustiNode Systems has been selected among the Top 40 candidates for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, a CSR programme promoting young innovators, according to a Samsung statement on Thursday.
Novain is designing an AI-powered edge network using resilient VHF radio communication to help manage dams even during challenging conditions, it said.
The system analyses upstream water surges and tidal reverse-flows to determine when water should be released in advance to reduce flooding risks and when unnecessary discharge can be avoided to conserve water, the statement said.
The teenager said his interest in the issue was inspired by reports about floods and dams and his experience of the 2018 floods around Chalakudy, near his home.
"I thought I can make a solution that can solve the issues related to large-scale dam management," he said.
Novain said several failed models and repeated experiments tested his resolve, but the prospect of helping people in distress kept him motivated.
"I want to build real models that are workable and efficient," he said.
The proposed system could also help improve irrigation security, hydroelectric generation and the protection of downstream communities and ecosystems, according to the statement.
Novain's journey, Samsung said, highlights how innovative ideas to address complex challenges can emerge from smaller towns and communities, shaped by deeply local experiences.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.