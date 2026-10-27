Keralam gov't to review concerns of AI misuse

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (PTI): Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said the government would seriously examine the increasing misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and strengthen efforts to promote responsible digital behaviour through the state police's new initiative, 'Cyber Safe Keralam'.
Replying to a question by V S Joy (Congress) during Question Hour in the Assembly, Chennithala said the initiative aims to build a sustainable and responsible digital society by encouraging responsible digital behaviour among individuals, society and institutions.
He said the increasing misuse of AI and cyberspace was a matter of serious concern and that the government would examine the issue and take steps to counter such trends effectively.
The misuse of digital platforms to spread hostility among people and create rivalry between religious communities was also increasing, he said.
"Misuse of cyberspace, where people can say anything about anyone and create hostility among people and rivalry between religions, is increasing in society. The Cyber Safe Keralam project aims to effectively counter this trend and create awareness," Chennithala said.
The project was recently launched by the cyber wing of the state police and would be expanded further after consultations with experts in the field, he said.
The minister acknowledged that various cybercrimes, including cyberbullying and online financial fraud, had become widespread not only in Keralam but also at the national and international levels.
"Cybercrimes are increasing. Online fraud, misuse of social media and online offences against children are rising nationally and internationally. That is why this government launched the Cyber Safe Keralam initiative soon after coming to power," he said.
Chennithala said creating awareness was the first step towards effectively checking cybercrimes and preventing their misuse.
Despite achieving 100 per cent literacy, a digital divide continued to exist in Keralam, resulting in a large number of people falling prey to cyber frauds, he added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.