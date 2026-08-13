Kerala Education Minister makes surprise visit to Pareeksha Bhavan

Thiruvananthapuram: General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at Pareeksha Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram following several complaints about delays in correcting and issuing duplicate SSLC certificates.



The minister directly heard the grievances of applicants who had come to Pareeksha Bhavan and directed officials to take immediate action.



During the inspection, the minister found that applicants were facing delays of two to three months in obtaining corrected and duplicate SSLC certificates. He instructed officials to take urgent steps to eliminate the delay.