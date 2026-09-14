Keralam Education Minister Samsudheen meets Sukumaran Nair at NSS headquarters

Kottayam: Keralam Education Minister N Samsudheen on Monday visited the NSS headquarters at Perunna here, where he was warmly received by its general secretary G Sukumaran Nair.
The visit assumes significance as some Hindu organisations and the BJP had raised concerns over the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) being given the education portfolio after the UDF government came to power in Keralam.
The Nair Service Society (NSS) is an organisation representing the influential Nair community and runs several educational institutions across the state.
On his arrival at the NSS headquarters, Nair came out of his office and welcomed the minister.
The two exchanged shawls before entering the office, where they held discussions for nearly half an hour.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nair said the NSS had never tried to create any difference of opinion with the Muslim community or the political movement (IUML) that represents it.
"Nor has there ever been a difference of opinion. We will take care to ensure that no such difference arises," he said.
Nair said the NSS held equal affection for all religions.
"It's just that we have a bit more fondness toward them, that's all..." he said.
Samsudheen said it was a friendly visit and that he had stopped at the NSS headquarters while on his way to attend an Education Department adalath in Kottayam.
"A very friendly atmosphere should prevail in our state, and we are all together in ensuring that. Those who hold that stance will work together," he said.
He said the contributions of the NSS to the education sector were "truly matchless".
"The NSS is an organisation that runs hundreds of schools and colleges in a commendable manner. Naturally, regarding today's educational matters, we had a few ideas to exchange mutually. Those were the matters that came up during our discussion," he said.
The minister said advice and suggestions from those working in the education sector with high credibility were vital as the department moved forward.
"Advice and suggestions from those working in the field of education with such high credibility are certainly required for us as we take this department forward. This opportunity was utilised to discuss all of that," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.